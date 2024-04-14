Man struck, killed by tractor-trailer Saturday night on Interstate 795 in Baltimore County

A 29-year-old man died Saturday night after being struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 795, according to Maryland State Police.

Investigators believe Julian Joyner “was associated with a disabled vehicle before he entered the road and was struck” at about 9 p.m. on the Northwest Expressway’s northbound side near Owings Mills Boulevard, police said Sunday.

Joyner, of Bel Air, died at the scene, police said.

Lanes were closed for several hours as Baltimore County and state officials assisted at the scene, and the highway was fully reopened around midnight, police said.

The state police’s CRASH team is investigating the fatal collision.