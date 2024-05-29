Man struck, killed by tractor-trailer in Burke County, troopers say

A man had died after being hit by a tractor-trailer in Burke County early Wednesday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:50 a.m. on I-40 West near Old NC 10.

According to troopers, a 2022 Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling west on I-40 when it struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway. After the initial collision, the pedestrian was struck again by a westbound 2017 Toyota Camry.

In an attempt to avoid the pedestrian, the tractor-trailer swerved, drove off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, overturned, and struck several trees.

The pedestrian, 30-year-old Trenton Lester Kiser, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was wearing dark clothing, and the roadway was not lit, according to troopers.

Troopers said the drivers of the tractor-trailer and the Camry were not injured.

The initial investigation does not indicate impairment or speed as contributing factors, and no charges are expected to be filed, according to troopers.

