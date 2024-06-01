Man struck and killed following crash on Maine Turnpike in Kittery

KITTERY, Maine − On Saturday,, June 1 at 3:10 a.m., Chhoeunly Phoeung, 36, of Massachusetts, was driving a Mazda CV5 southbound on the Maine Turnpike when he left the roadway, striking several objects at the entrance to the State Police weigh station in Kittery, according to Maine State Police.

After crashing his vehicle, police say Phoeung walked into traffic on the Turnpike and was struck by a tractor-trailer. Phoeung was transported by ambulance to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. State Police continue to investigate.

