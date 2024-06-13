Man struck by DOT truck suffers decapitation in Brooklyn: sources

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An 86-year-old man was fatally struck by a Department of Transportation truck in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon, according to police sources.

Officers responded to a call at 3:30 p.m. for a pedestrian struck at 92nd Street and Dahlgren Place in Bay Ridge, police said. The man was crossing the street when he was hit by the truck traveling northbound on Dahlgren Place, authorities said.

The man was decapitated after being hit by the vehicle, sources said. The driver remained on the scene, according to authorities.

Citizen App video showed police and first responders in the taped-off area where the crash occurred.

PIX11 News contacted the Department of Transportation, but officials were not immediately available to comment.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.

