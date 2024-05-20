Man struck with brick while waiting at bus stop; suspect wanted for hate crime

ST. LOUIS – The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a person who attacked a man with a brick while the victim was waiting at a St. Louis bus stop. Investigators are looking at the case as a possible hate crime.

According to an FBI statement, the attack happened on February 6, between 3:30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m., at Delmar Boulevard and North Sarah Street, located on the northern boundary of the Central West End.

“The suspect was heard by bystanders there saying that he hated white people; that he was going to hurt this guy,” FBI Supervisory Special Agent Joe Weston said. “He walked past other people there at the bus stop and attacked this individual, a white male.”

And while there were other people waiting at the bus stop, the victim was the only white person present, Weston said.

“He had a concrete brick in his hand and hit this individual in the head, knocked him unconscious, and then proceeded to flee the scene,” Weston said.

Those in the area said they’re saddened and know the victim, who is still recovering from the attack.

“To lash out at someone because of their skin? There’s a million reasons for it, but (the attacker) don’t have none of them,” Donnell Stone, the victim’s friend, said. “If you had one good reason to lash out at a white man or Black man, I could understand it. But he don’t have a reason.“

The suspect is described as a Black male between 20 and 40 years of age, standing 5’5” to 5’10”, and weighing between 140 and 160 pounds.



“If anybody would just pick on somebody for no reason, they don’t know the people, but they’re going to sit up here and just torture somebody for no reason? They need to be locked up,” Luvina Roundtree said.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this individual. Tips can be made by calling 314-589-2500 or online at tips.fbi.gov.

