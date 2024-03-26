Man from Strong dies after driving a vehicle over spike mats and into a tree in Farmington

Mar. 26—STRONG — Maine State Police are investigating a fatal crash that started with a slow-speed chase Monday and ended when the driver slammed his car into a tree on South Strong Road in Farmington.

Joshua Burdin, 32, of Strong was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from Shannon Moss, public information officer for Maine Department of Public Safety.

About 4:59 p.m., deputies were called to a residence in Strong to investigate a sexual assault. Burdin was immediately identified as the suspect and had fled before officers arrived.

A Franklin County Sheriff's deputy located Burdin about 6:11 p.m. driving a 2006 Subaru Impreza in Strong and attempted to make a traffic stop. Burdin led deputies on a slow-speed chase into Farmington on South Strong Road where Farmington Police officers deployed spike mats. After the Subaru's front tires were punctured, Burdin accelerated at high speed and struck a tree head-on, according to Moss' statement.

His body was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy will be performed.

The crash remains under investigation.

