Man strikes officer in the head while resisting arrest in Duquesne, police say

A man is in custody after police say he resisted arrest in Duquesne on Thursday evening.

The incident began when police say they noticed a car with illegally tinted windows driving along Catherine Street.

The officers pulled the car over and said the driver, Davonte Chaffin, 28, was argumentative and didn’t have a driver’s license.

Officers saw marijuana in the car and asked Chaffin for consent to search.

Police said Chaffin declined and then started to resist arrest.

Chaffin swung his arm, striking one of the responding officers in the head, according to court documents.

It took three officers to place Chaffin under arrest.

He is due in court on July 2.

