Man stops officer, arrested for allegedly stabbing another man in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After flagging down police, a man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man moments earlier in downtown Portland early Saturday morning.



According to PPB, a man – identified as 41-year-old Basir Noorzai – grabbed the attention of an officer near Southwest 4th Avenue and Main Street just after midnight, claiming he was being chased by three other men.

However, officers reportedly found out one of the men chasing Noorzai had been stabbed by him during an earlier fight on the waterfront near the Hawthorne Bridge.

Noorzai then tried to run from police with the knife in his possession, but was soon arrested for assault, unlawful use of a weapon and a parole violation.

The stabbing victim then went to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

