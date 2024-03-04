Man’s stop for tonic water leads to massive lottery win, Massachusetts officials say

When James Leonard stopped to pick up a tonic water, he also decided to pick up two lottery tickets.

One of his tickets earned him $50, the Massachusetts State Lottery said in a Feb. 27 news release.

Leonard cashed his winning ticket to buy five more the following day when he bought some gas at a Buzzards Bay store, lottery officials said.

As he sat in his easy chair at his Sandwich home scratching his tickets, his last one, a $4,000,000 Diamonds ticket he purchased for $10, showed the game’s top prize — $4 million.

Leonard, who chose the cash out option and got a one-time payment of $2.6 million, said he plans to spend his winnings on a new home and put the rest toward retirement.

Buzzards Bay is about 20 miles south of Plymouth.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

