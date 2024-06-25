Man in stolen car wanted in hit-and-run crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man who was driving a stolen Chevy Impala when he was involved in a hit-and-run accident in South Memphis.

It doesn’t appear anyone was hurt in the crash on June 11 at South Parkway East and Castalia Street. Police said the Impala was stolen in the Hickory Hill area.

According to police, the driver of a stolen 2011 blue Impala bailed out of the vehicle after the crash and was picked up by a woman in a silver Honda Pilot.

MPD released photos of the driver of the Impala and the female driving the Pilot.

If you recognize the pair or have any information that can help the police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

