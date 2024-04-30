Man who stole car from online seller at gunpoint is arrested in Morton Grove, police say

A man accused of using a handgun as a threat to steal a car advertised for sale on Facebook was arrested on Monday, according to Morton Grove Police.

Isaiah Roach, 19, of the 5900 block of Warren Court, Morton Grove, was arrested after a month’s investigation that began on March 28 when Morton Grove police responded to an aggravated vehicular hijacking near Thomas Edison Elementary School, according to police.

Morton Grove Police Commander Dennis Johnson said in a news release that Roach met someone online who wanted to sell a red 2005 Nissan Altima. When the seller met Roach near the intersection of Reba Street and Gross Point Road to show him the car, police said Roach displayed a handgun and took the vehicle from the victim.

The Cook County State’s Attorney approved a Class X felony charge for aggravated vehicular hijacking and a class one felony charge for vehicular hijacking against Roach. Cook County Circuit Judge Anthony Calabrese approved the State’s Attorney’s petition to detain Roach until his upcoming pretrial on May 1. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

Morton Grove police announced that the department offers two designated meet-up spots for buyers and sellers who meet online and want to show items for sale and/or conduct transactions in person. The spots are marked with a sign at the department’s parking lot at 6101 Capulina Ave. The department encourages residents to use the spot for sales set up online.

