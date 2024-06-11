Man steals from Walmart, then hits police car as he is escaping

Gwinnett County police said a man was wanted for shoplifting at a Lilburn Walmart and caused a hit-and-run crash with a police officer’s patrol car during his escape from the scene.

The unidentified suspect now faces even more significant charges after the crash that damaged the patrol car Friday afternoon.

Police said an officer was headed to the Walmart on Lawrenceville Highway and was hit by the suspect in a stolen car on Lester Road.

He then led police on a chase before escaping.

“People will do anything to avoid capture, even for seemingly innocuous crimes,” said Cpt. Scott Bennett with Lilburn Police.

Police say he tried stealing some expensive items before police arrived.

“The suspect pushed past the security officer and dropped the Shark vacuum, Ninja blender, and LEGO sets that he was trying to take off with it and fled,” said Bennett.

He’s also accused of leaving his two friends behind and leaving in their car.

“We as of yet have not recovered the vehicle but we’re working on several leads,” said Bennett.

The crash left damage to the front of the officer’s patrol car but she was not hurt.

Police said the 2002 Acura sedan should have damage to the rear side passenger door.

Police say once the suspect is caught, he will have to answer to many more charges than just shoplifting.

“Once he’s identified he’ll have several pending charges to his attempted escape,” said Bennett.

