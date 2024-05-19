Man steals Los Angeles police vehicle with officer still inside: authorities

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A chaotic and violent situation unfolded in Los Angeles Sunday morning when a man stole an LAPD patrol vehicle with the officer still inside before causing a multi-vehicle pileup.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. when a female officer was conducting “security detail” downtown, according to police.

“At some point, the suspect approached her, got into her vehicle and drove off,” LAPD Lt. James Mylonakis told Nexstar’s KTLA. The officer was “ejected” from the SUV and fell onto the road.

The suspect reportedly sped away and collided with at least two other vehicles at an intersection before crashing into a pole. He then tried to run from the scene but was arrested, police said.

Several people, including the officer, sustained injuries, although none appeared to be life-threatening.

The area near the crash was closed for several hours as authorities spoke with witnesses and began clearing the wreckage and debris. No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.

