Man steals Hillsborough school bus, drives it to Miami while ‘high and drunk’: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Land O’Lakes man had quite a night after stealing a school bus and going on an illegal field trip, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Daniel Saez, 32, stole a bus from the Hillsborough County School District Saturday night and drove it all the way to Miami.

However, troopers caught Saez while he was making his trip back to Tampa, stopping him at the Jacaranda Boulevard and Executive Drive in Sarasota.

The FHP said Saez told troopers he was “high and drunk” when he stole the bus and was driving back to Tampa to return it.

He was arrested on a charge of grand theft.

