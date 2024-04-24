Man steals $1,500 in sex toys — then tries to sell them on Facebook, Missouri cops say

A man is accused of stealing $1,500 in sex toys from a store and attempting to sell them for a profit on Facebook Marketplace, Missouri police said.

Employees identified the man after he had been asked to leave Hustler Hollywood store on March 5 because he argued with a worker, according to Berkeley police.

The man returned the next day and took eight vibrators from store displays and put them in a trash bag before running out of the store, according to Berkeley police.

The stolen sex toys were worth $1,539.20, according to a criminal complaint.

Police later discovered the stolen items for sale on Facebook Marketplace under his profile, according to court documents.

After his arrest, he denied having a Facebook account and stealing the sex toys, according to police.

The man was charged with stealing items worth $750 or more, a felony, according to court documents.

Attorney information was not listed in court records as of April 24.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 16.

Berkeley is about a 15-mile drive northwest of St. Louis.

