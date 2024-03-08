Man standing next to big rig on freeway shoulder in Merced County is fatally struck. He was 26

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office identified the man killed in a collision involving two big rigs.

Ricardo Alonso, a 26-year-old from Santa Maria, died early Tuesday morning in the Los Banos area off Interstate 5, according to Deputy Michael Domingue.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday, Los Banos area California Highway Patrol officers responded the area of northbound Interstate 5, south of Henry Miller Avenue, after receiving reports of a crash involving two vehicles in the area.

Authorities said that a 2021 Kenworth big rig driven by Gurjant Singh, 28, of Elk Grove, was traveling northbound on Interstate 5 in the number two lane while approaching Henry Miller Avenue.

For unknown reasons, the big rig traveled onto the right shoulder of the road and impacted the rear trailer of a parked 2012 Kenworth big rig, the CHP said.

According to authorities, Alonso, the driver of the parked Kenworth big rig, was standing next to the big rig and trailer at the time of the crash.

CHP said the impact caused the parked big rig to move several feet and strike Alonso, who suffered fatal injuries.

Singh, the other big rig driver, was transported to a Modesto hospital and suffered major injuries.

Authorities said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.