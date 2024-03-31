Man stabs woman to death, turns knife on himself in Queens pub

A man fatally stabbed a woman before turning the knife on himself at an Irish pub in Queens on Saturday evening, cops and sources said.

Officers responded to a 911 call at Ceili House on Grand Ave. near 69th Lane in Maspeth around 6:35 p.m., according to police.

Inside, they discovered Sarah McNally, 41, with a stab wound to her neck and a man with a stab wound to his back and neck, cops said. The man’s age was not immediately known.

Medics rushed the pair to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where they were both initially in critical condition. The woman later died.

The man was not immediately charged as he recovered in the hospital, police sources said.

At the bar Sunday afternoon, patrons mourned McNally and questioned how the violence could have erupted in the local watering hole.

“I can’t even picture it,” Patron Mike Green said of the violence. “I know them and I still can’t believe it.”

McNally is from Ireland, where she worked as a correction officer, and previously tended bar at the pub where she would lose her life, according to Green.

“Sarah is good people,” Green, 51, told the Daily News. “She helps people. Everybody owes her money.”

The slain woman and the stabber, who Green said went by “M,” often hung out together at the bar.

“They was always together,” Green said. “M is cool. Both of them. That’s why it blew my mind a little bit.”