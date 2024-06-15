Man stabs several people at private football party in Germany

Police officers stand at a scene that may be connected to the attack in Wolmirstedt. Police officers shot and killed a man during an operation in Wolmirstedt, north of Magdeburg, on Friday evening. The man had previously attacked the officers, according to a police spokeswoman in Stendal on 15 June Saturday morning. He reportedly died on the scene. Thomas Schulz/dpa

A man has attacked several people at a private European Championship party in a small town in northern Germany and seriously injured three of them.

The incident happened in Wolmirstedt, in the state of Saxony-Anhalt.

According to the public prosecutor's office in nearby Magdeburg, he is said to have first stabbed another man at another location. The attacker was shot dead by officers on Friday evening.

The Volksstimme and Bild newspapers reported that the man had used a knife to attack his victims. The public prosecutor's office told dpa that the first person to be attacked was a young man, who was stabbed on a residential street.

The assailant then passed by a private football party being held in a family home and attacked several more people there.

The group was watching the opening match of the European Championships between Germany and Scotland.

Police officers were quickly on the scene and they shot the attacker. According to the public prosecutor's office, the man later died in hospital from his wounds.

Law enforcement has yet to comment on a possible motive.