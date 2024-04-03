Man stabs girlfriend's ex-boyfriend at busy Orange County Park, deputies say

Conway’s barber park playground and children’s basketball court is usually filled with kids. Tuesday afternoon it was wrapped in crime scene tape.

“I got in my car looked up next thing you know I saw a man taking off with another woman towards a car,” said Zakery Little.

Little was at the park Tuesday. That’s when detectives said two men got in a fight on the playground.

Gabriel Rosas, 38, stabbed his girlfriend’s ex, 44-year-old Jose Gonzales, in the neck.

This allegedly happened in front of Gonzales’ child and dozens of children.

“There was two women who helped the man that got stabbed and they tried to help stop the bleeding,” Little said.

Gonzalez died from his injuries, deputies said.

WFTV was there Wednesday as the crime scene tape was replaced with caution tape - crews suited up and were still cleaning the scene 24 hours later.

“One girl and one little boy I felt bad for them,” Little said. “They saw it all.”

Rosas is facing a second-degree murder charge, deputies said.

