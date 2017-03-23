Man Stabs to Death Homeless Person in Hunt to 'Target Black Males': Police

A white man from Maryland took a bus to New York City for the sole purpose of killing black men, then turned himself in Wednesday saying he stabbed to death on a man on the street, authorities said.

James Harris Jackson, 28, walked into a New York Police Department precinct in Times Square and said, “I’m the person you’re looking for,” officials said Wednesday during a news conference.

The Army veteran had a history of racism, police said. He came to New York Friday on a Bolt Bus from Baltimore and had been staying at a Midtown hotel.

“The reason why he picked New York is ‘cause it’s the media capital of the world,” said William Aubry, the department’s assistant chief. “And he wanted to make a statement.”

Jackson stabbed 66-year-old Timothy Caughman multiple times after encountering the homeless man scavenging for recyclables in curbside trash cans, police said.

Caughman was able to stumble into a police station about a block away and ask for help. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but died from his wounds, police said.

After turning himself in, Jackson was charged with murder and is being held without bail, police said. He has not entered a plea.

Surveillance video from the area where Caughman was killed showed Jackson trotting down a street with an object in his hand, police said.

“Based on statements he made, as well as a preliminary review of the video, it reveals that the attack on Timothy Caughman was clearly racially motivated,” Aubry said.

Jackson told police he “was specifically intending to target male blacks for assault.”

The victim appeared to be chosen at random, based on the color of his skin, Aubry said. Caughman “happened to be the unfortunate one.”

