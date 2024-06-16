Man stabs bystander trying to intervene during robbery at Encinitas Home Depot

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — One person was stabbed Saturday morning after several bystanders attempted to stop a man mid-robbery at an Encinitas Home Depot, authorities say.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office reports a man entered the Home Depot in Encinitas at 10 a.m. Saturday and attempted to leave the store without paying for the items when three bystanders stopped him.

That’s when police say the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the bystanders before fleeing the scene.

A sheriff helicopter announcement was heard in the area Saturday morning as police searched for the suspect.

Deputies arrived shortly after and applied a tourniquet to the injured citizen’s leg before they were transported to the hospital by the Encinitas Fire Department, the sheriff’s office said. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect — identified as Hernan Padilla — was found by deputies later on Saturday in the 7900 block of Anillo Way in Carlsbad after a tip from a witness who told deputies they just saw Padilla.

The sheriff’s office says Padilla was treated for injuries he received while evading deputies. He has been booked into the Vista Detention Facility and faces an assault with a deadly weapon charge, the sheriff’s office reports.

