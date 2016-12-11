Man Stabs Allegedly Ex-Girlfriend to Death in Home Depot Parking Lot, Onlookers Try to Save Her

Police arrested a man who allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death in a Home Depot parking lot in Orlando on Friday, police said.

Police reportedly found Silvia Castillo-Aguilera, 38, suffering from a laceration to the neck in the garden center of the store.

The mother of two was reportedly attacked in the parking lot after she met with Daniel Ortiz, 37.

She then ran to the garden center to try to get help, but did not survive.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said that Aguilera had a domestic relationship with Ortiz, who was reportedly found a short time later.

"My stomach dropped," one shopper told WKMG as he watched customers trying to save her life.

"I saw a heavyset man sitting on a lawn chair out of the parking lot, right out in the open," he said. "He had quite a bit of blood on him and no shirt on. I kept hearing him say repeatedly, 'I did everything I could, I did everything I could,'" the shopper said.

Ortiz is charged with first-degree murder. He is being held at the Osceola County Jail without bond.

