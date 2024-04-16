Man in stable but critical condition following Fairborn motel shooting

Apr. 15—A 19-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after he was shot early Sunday at a Fairborn motel.

Police responded around 7:30 a.m. to the Red Roof In at 2580 Col. Glenn Highway receiving information that a gunshot victim arrived at an area hospital, according to a press release from Fairborn police.

"The Fairborn detective bureau responded to handle the investigation, which is being treated as an accidental shooting," the release read.

A man was identified as the suspected shooter and taken into custody. He is being held at the Greene County Jail pending the filing of formal charges.