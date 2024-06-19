Man in stable condition, woman in custody following shooting in Riverside

Jun. 19—A man is in stable condition Wednesday morning following a shooting involving roommates in Riverside.

Crews responded to a house in the 3000 block of Old Troy Pike for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man lying in the road, said Riverside Police Department Road Patrol Maj. Angela Jackson.

"We had been told by a witness that the suspect had fled the scene out the back," Jackson added.

The man was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police received a search warrant for the house and was able to locate the female suspect. She was taken into custody without any issue, Jackson said.

The man and woman are roommates and are not related, according to police.