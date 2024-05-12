Man stabbed wife to death in street then killed himself while toddler was home, cops say

Police in Illinois are investigating what they are calling a murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead.

Around 11:10 a.m., May 11, officers were called to a Joliet neighborhood for a report of a woman being stabbed in the street, according to a May 11 Facebook post by the Joliet Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the 35-year-old woman lying in the street. She had been stabbed multiple times in the chest, police said.

In a nearby driveway, officers found the woman’s 32-year-old estranged husband lying with self-inflicted injuries.

Both were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police say the incident started when the man went to the woman’s home and a disturbance occurred. The woman ran from the home, and the man chased after her with a kitchen knife. When he caught up to her in the street, he began to stab her.

At the time of the stabbing, the couple’s 3-year-old child was at the home, according to police. The child was not injured.

The man and woman were in the process of getting a divorce, police said. Officials have not released the identities of the victims.

Joliet is a 45-mile drive southwest of Chicago.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.