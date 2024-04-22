Man stabbed unprovoked on Brooklyn street by stranger who fled on bike

A 32-year-old man was stabbed and wounded on a Brooklyn street by a complete stranger who fled on a bicycle, police said Monday.

The attacker didn’t say a word when he stabbed the victim unprovoked in the upper body with a knife on McDonald Ave. near Church Ave. in Kensington about 2:45 p.m. Sunday, cops said.

The attacker was last seen biking down McDonald Ave. toward Avenue C.

Medics took the victim to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspect, believed to be about 55, Monday and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.