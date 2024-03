WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man was transported to the hospital after being stabbed on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that at about 4 p.m., they responded to the 2400 block of Irving Street for the report of a stabbing.

Police said the man was conscious and breathing.

