Man stabbed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man was stabbed in Southeast D.C. on Saturday afternoon.

Police said it was dispatched to the 200 block of 23rd Street for a stabbing.

Man shot, killed in Southeast DC

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been stabbed.

His injuries were non-life threatening.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.