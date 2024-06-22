Man stabbed in south St. Louis, suspect steals car before arrest

ST. LOUIS – A suspect allegedly stabbed a man in south St. Louis, them stole a car of someone who tried to help the victim before his arrest.

Prosecutors have charged James Fredrick Harris, 32, with armed criminal action, first-degree assault, stealing a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance amid the investigation.

The stabbing happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday near Grand Boulevard and Miami Street in St. Louis’ Gravois Park neighborhood.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Harris charged at the victim while he was sitting on a curb and “viciously stabbed” the victim several times.

Moments later, another person stopped their car to help the stabbing victim. Harris reportedly took off in that car and traveled an undisclosed distance before police stopped him, per court documents.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reports that the victim, a 44-year-old man, was hospitalized in critical condition.

Harris was jailed at the St. Louis Justice Center without bond. Missouri court records indicate he has a history of criminal charges dating back to 2020.

