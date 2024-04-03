Man stabbed with scissors in southern York County; suspect arrested: state police

A 55-year-old man was stabbed in the neck in Fawn Township on Tuesday night, and state police have made an arrest in the assault, according to a news release.

Gavin Bossom, 23, of New Park faces charges of aggravated assault with attempt to cause serious bodily injury, simple assault and harassment, the release states. He was taken to York County Central Booking to be arraigned.

He was committed to York County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail, online court records show.

An ambulance took the victim, who has not been named, to WellSpan York Hospital to be evaluated for his injury, the release states.

State police responded around 10:06 p.m. to the assault in the 300 block of Channell Road. Troopers found the victim with a stab wound on his neck, the release states.

State police say the Bossom was involved in a verbal and physical argument with the victim.

"A short time after they were separated, Gavin Bossom retrieved a pair of scissors and stabbed the victim," the release states.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Man stabbed with scissors in Fawn Township, suspect arrested: PSP