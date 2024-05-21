Man stabbed at San Jose International Airport

(KRON) — A man was stabbed at Mineta International Airport (SJC) in San Jose on Monday, the San Jose Police Department announced.

Marin County resident detains burglar, one suspect still at large

Police said the stabbing occurred at about 8:30 p.m. at terminal B at SJC. Upon arriving at the scene, police located a victim suffering from “at least” one stab wound, SJPD said. The victim was immediately taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also arrested the individual who stabbed the victim upon arriving on the scene, SJPD said. He is currently under police custody.

Airport operations regarding take-off and landing were not affected, but both vehicle and pedestrian traffic were redirected away from Terminal B for approximately 20 minutes as a precaution, police said.

The motive and circumstances regarding the stabbing are still under investigation. There is no ongoing threat to public safety at the airport, police said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.