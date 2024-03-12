Man stabbed in reported fight on Link light rail train in SeaTac

Deputies are investigating after a man was stabbed during a fight, reportedly on a Link light rail train in SeaTac.

At 10:30 p.m. Monday, King County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the SeaTac/Airport Station at International Boulevard and South 176th Street after a fight was reported on a train.

Two men were fighting and a man in his mid 30s to early 40s was stabbed.

He was taken to local hospital for his injuries.

A man in his 40s was detained.

It is not known what led up to the fight.