Man stabbed repeatedly in road rage attack goes to Florida school for help, police say

The pickup line at a Florida elementary school became a crime scene when one man showed up with multiple knife wounds, according to police.

It was quickly discovered he had been involved in a road rage attack at a nearby intersection, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators say it happened around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, and WTVT reports the victim showed up minutes later “at Sexton Elementary School to pick up a child and to ask for help.”

“An argument began between (two drivers) while they were both in their own vehicles next to each other on 54th Ave. N. while stopped at the light at 19th St. N.,” police said in the news release.

“Both got out and began a physical altercation. During this fight (one man) was armed with a knife and stabbed the victim numerous times. The victim sought aid at the school.”

A suspect identified as 34-year-old Jose Oneill of St. Petersburg fled the intersection, but later contacted police and arranged to surrender, officials said.

A knife believed to have been used in the stabbing was recovered at the scene of the attack and two witnesses were located, according to an affidavit.

Oneill has been charged with attempted murder, police said.

Sexton Elementary is about a 20-mile drive southwest from downtown Tampa.

