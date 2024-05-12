Man stabbed with pliers near Poydras Street

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — New Orleans police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the early hours of May, 11.

NOPD officers say the crime took place near Poydras and South Galvez streets around 3 a.m.

Investigators say the suspect allegedly approached the victim and stabbed him with a pair of pliers.

According to investigators, the suspect ran from the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect’s identity is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

