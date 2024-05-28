Man stabbed in neck during fight with coworker in Orange County

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a coworker in the neck during an altercation at a restaurant in Orange County Monday night.

The incident was reported around 11 p.m. at the Flaming Buffet Fullerton located at 104 W. Orangethorpe Ave.

Investigators were told that two employees were involved in a fight when it escalated into one worker stabbing the other and then fleeing the area.

stabbing victim treated in Fullerton

Video recorded shortly after the incident showed several employees talking to investigators outside the restaurant as the victim was being treated nearby for a stab wound to the neck.

The unidentified victim, who was communicating with people around him, was taken to UCI Medical Center for treatment.

First responders were overheard saying the wound was very close to the victim’s carotid artery.

It was unclear what led to the fight, which took place as the restaurant was getting ready to close.

Stabbing reported at Metro stop hours after bus driver attacked

“It appears to be employees only inside the business, no one else was injured or hurt,” Fullerton Police Department Lt. Tony Rios said.

The suspect is still on the loose but police described the fight as an isolated incident and did not believe the community was in danger.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.