Man stabbed near a San Francisco Whole Foods

(KRON) – A man was stabbed near Whole Foods in San Francisco on Sunday morning, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

San Francisco police officers responded to the 1100 block of Ocean Avenue regarding a stabbing at 9:10 a.m. on Sunday.

Responding officers found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound. Medical personnel transported the victim to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located a man who was a possible suspect in the stabbing while investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444.

