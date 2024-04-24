Man stabbed multiple times during road rage incident on Upper East Side: sources

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man was stabbed multiple times during a road rage incident on the Upper East Side on Tuesday, according to sources.

The stabbing happened on East 62nd Street and Lexington Avenue around 7 p.m., police said. The 28-year-old victim was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center, according to authorities.

A man was arrested in connection to the stabbing, police said.

