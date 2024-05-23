Man stabbed in Loop near Chicago Theatre, police say

A 30-year-old man was stabbed in the back in a busy section of the Loop Thursday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

The victim was involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown man in the 200 block of North State Street, near the Chicago Theatre, police said. About 4:30 p.m., the unknown man pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the back before fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

WLS-TV, whose studio sits across from the legendary theater, posted a short video on social media of an ambulance arriving on State Street, where numerous police officers gathered near the intersection with Lake Street.

Police said no suspects were in custody as detectives conducted their investigation.

