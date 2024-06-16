Man stabbed, killed at Long Beach homeless encampment

An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death at a Long Beach homeless encampment, police confirmed.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing at 8:50 a.m. on Saturday in the area of the Los Angeles River and Long Beach Boulevard. Arriving officers found a man suffering from a stab would to the upper body, police said.

Los Angeles police identify knife-wielding woman shot and killed by officers on Saturday

The man, who remained unidentified as of Sunday afternoon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations revealed that the man was in a verbal argument that escalated into a stabbing, police said.

No information regarding a suspect or a motive was immediately made available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.