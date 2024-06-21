Man stabbed in Fort Collins' Old Town Square Thursday

Police say a man was stabbed repeatedly in Old Town Square Thursday night.

Police were on their way to a service call when they saw a man bleeding while walking on College Avenue, according to a Friday news release. Police then provided emergency care and coordinated the transport to a medical center.

“The following morning at approximately 6:14 a.m. patrol officers contacted the two suspects from the stabbing and took them into custody without incident," police said in the Friday release. "Officers from the Criminal Investigations Division and K9 Unit recovered the weapon after a brief search this afternoon.”

Two suspects, identified as Clayton Corbett and Harley Davis, are being accused of attempted murder by Fort Collins police.

Police say victim had been in an argument with Corbett and Davis and one of them eventually stabbed the victim repeatedly in Old Town Square. The release did not specify who police believe stabbed the man.

The victim was seriously injured but is expected to fully recover, according to police. His identity has not yet been released.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Stabbing in Fort Collins' Old Town Square: Man expected to recover