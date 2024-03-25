Man stabbed during attempted robbery on CTA platform in the Loop, police say

A 20-year-old was stabbed on a CTA platform in the Loop after a man tried to rob him early Monday morning, police said.

The man was on the platform on the 200 block of North State Street at around 1:35 a.m. when the assailant tried to take his property. A fight ensued, and the man was cut above his eye and on the right side of his chest, according to police.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, authorities said.

No arrests have been made.