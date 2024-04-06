Man stabbed in Downtown Pittsburgh

A man was injured in a stabbing incident in Downtown Pittsburgh, police say.

Pittsburgh Police say they were called to the 300 block of Third Avenue for reports of a man stabbed on Saturday.

When they arrived they found a man with stab wounds to his right hand, wrist and left abdominal area.

He told officers that an unknown man came up to him and demanded his belongings. The victim said he was stabbed after he refused to give them to him.

Police say the man who was stabbed could not provide a description of the actor or a clear location on where the incident took place.

Officers say there were unable to find a crime scene.

The man who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

