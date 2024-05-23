Man stabbed to death at West Loop restaurant, person in custody

CHICAGO — A man is dead after he was stabbed Wednesday evening at a West Loop-area restaurant.

According to Chicago police, around 5 p.m. in the 1200 block of W. Randolph Street, a 47-year-old male was stabbed multiple times in the back and chest with a knife by a 41-year-old male.

The victim was rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the offender was taken into custody.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

