Man stabbed to death in Tacoma has been identified by the Pierce County medical examiner

A man who was killed Wednesday in Tacoma has been identified, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Jason Johnson Jr., 48, died from a stab wound to the neck near South 11th and South M streets. His manner of death was listed as a homicide, the medical examiner said in a news release.

Tacoma police officers were dispatched just before 1 a.m. for a reported stabbing. They found Johnson with multiple injuries, according to a Tacoma Police Department news release.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died. There have been no arrests made. Detectives continue to investigate .