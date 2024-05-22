Man stabbed to death in Tacoma early Wednesday morning. Suspect at large

A man was stabbed to death in Tacoma early Wednesday morning, police say.

Tacoma police officers were dispatched at the 1200 block of South 11th Street just before 1 a.m. for a reported stabbing. They found a 48-year-old with multiple injuries, according to a Tacoma Police Department news release.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died. The release said the killer is at large and that detectives are investigating.