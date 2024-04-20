Man stabbed to death after physical altercation in Santa Cruz

(KRON) – A man was stabbed to death in Santa Cruz on Friday, resulting in the city’s second homicide of the year, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Santa Cruz patrol officers responded to the 1200 block of Branciforte Drive in the George Washington Grove area for the report of a stabbing at approximately 11:56 a.m. on Friday. The victim was transported to a trauma center, where the victim succumbed to his injuries.

According to the police’s preliminary investigations, the victim was involved in a physical altercation with people that he knew. According to Santa Cruz PD, there is no threat to public safety.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. The victim’s identity will be released by the Santa Cruz County Coroner’s Office until the next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Santa Cruz Police Department Investigations Unit at (831) 420-5820.

