Man stabbed to death during quarrel at Queens bodega

An argument at a Queens bodega sparked a stabbing early Tuesday, with the attacker running from the scene as the victim bled to death, police said.

The fatal confrontation sparked off about 12:35 a.m. at the bodega on Queens Blvd near 64th Road in Rego Park.

The clash may have been over beer, according to ABC 7 New York.

“We were going to the bodega on the corner and we saw him on the ground so everything stopped. We called 911 and assessed him and tried to help him,” a witness told ABC 7 New York. “I put my hands on his chest and tried to stop the bleeding, tried to check for a pulse.”

Police said the victim, believed to be at least in his 20s, was stabbed by a man during the argument.

The victim was taken to a local hospital but could not be saved. Cops were working to identify him.

There were no immediate arrests.