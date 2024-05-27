Man stabbed to death in Bronx homeless shelter

A man was stabbed to death in a Bronx apartment building Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the building on Landing Road near the Major Deegan Expressway in University Heights just after 2:15 p.m., cops said.

Once there, they discovered 25-year-old Eric Worrell suffering from a stab wound to the neck.

Medics rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Police believe Worrell was attacked during an argument that boiled over, cops said.

A man who lives in the building, who identified himself only as Terrel, told the Daily News both Worrell and his attacker were also residents.

“He didn’t deserve that,” he said of the victim. “He definitely didn’t deserve that.”

The victim was a father to young children, according to Terrel, but he didn’t know how many.

“[He] kept to himself,” Terrel said of the slain man. “He made no trouble at all for anyone.”

“It’s a sad situation,” he added.

There were no immediate arrests.

Since 2018, the building has been operated by the Bowery Residents’ Committee, which manages homeless shelters and low-income housing.

The mixed-use building houses a 200-bed homeless shelter and 135 affordable housing units, according to the organization’s website.