Man stabbed to death in Austin apartment overnight Monday

A man was stabbed to death in an Austin apartment early Monday morning, according to police.

The man, 23, was in a home on the 300 block of N. Long Ave. around 1:30 a.m. when he was stabbed. Officials said the assailants were two known males.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with stab wounds to the abdomen and chest where he was pronounced dead.

Chicago police said no one is in custody and detectives are still investigating the incident.