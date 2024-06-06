Man stabbed to death after argument at gas station in downtown Atlanta

Atlanta police said a man died downtown after an argument at a gas station led to him being stabbed.

According to Atlanta Police Department Lt. Andrew Smith said the stabbing happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Ted Turner Drive and Brotherton Street.

That’s where officers found the man stabbed multiple times inside of a white van. The van’s tires were also slashed on the driver’s side.

Smith said the incident itself started at a nearby gas station, where two men got into an argument over money.

“Upon arrival, they located a male who was stabbed multiple times inside the vehicle behind me. That male was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. Right now we do have the incident on camera and we do have the alleged perpetrator detained at this point,” Smith said.

Right now, police are still getting witness statements and reviewing footage of the incident.

Neither the victim or suspect have been identified yet.

